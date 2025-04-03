Butler will start in Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Butler will return to the starting five after coming off the bench in Tuesday's loss to the Knicks. The combo guard has made 11 starts this season, averaging 12.6 points, 5.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 29.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
76ers' Jared Butler: Back to bench Tuesday•
-
76ers' Jared Butler: First double-double of season•
-
76ers' Jared Butler: Draws start Saturday•
-
76ers' Jared Butler: Sparks offense in return to bench•
-
76ers' Jared Butler: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
76ers' Jared Butler: Ties for team scoring lead Monday•