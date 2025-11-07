McCain (knee) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against Toronto, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Saturday is set to be the second appearance of the season for McCain, who sat out the second leg of a back-to-back Wednesday against the Cavaliers. The 76ers have another short turnaround Sunday against the Pistons, so fantasy managers should expect the sharpshooter to sit out the second half of this back-to-back.