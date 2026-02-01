McCain logged 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 124-114 victory over New Orleans.

It was another impressive shooting effort from downtown for McCain. The second-year guard has drained at least four three-pointers in three of four games since returning from a G League assignment, averaging 12.3 points, 3.3 threes, 2.0 assists and 1.8 boards in 19.8 minutes during that span while shooting a blistering 59.1 percent (13-for-22) from beyond the arc.