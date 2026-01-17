McCain (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Friday's 117-115 loss to the Cavaliers.

McCain had been trending toward falling out of head coach Nick Nurse's rotation for a while, as the second-year guard had been limited to just 10 minutes or fewer in each of his previous five appearances. With the 76ers keen on opening up extended minutes off the bench for both Quentin Grimes and a healthy Kelly Oubre, McCain could have difficulty regaining a regular role on the second unit when Philadelphia is at full strength. After a promising rookie season that was cut short by knee surgery, McCain was sidelined to begin the current campaign while recovering from thumb surgery and has struggled to return to form upon debuting in early November. Through 30 appearances, McCain is averaging just 6.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 17.3 minutes while shooting 35.4 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from downtown.