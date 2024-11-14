McCain produced 34 points (12-26 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 loss to Cleveland.

McCain continues to dominate on the offensive end, casually landing a career-high 38 points, while chipping in double-digit assists for the first time. The 76ers were without their three key pieces, affording McCain a ton of playing time. He has scored at least 23 points in three straight games and although this run will likely come to an abrupt end at some point, he is someone to monitor moving forward.