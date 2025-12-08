McCain finished Sunday's 112-108 loss to the Lakers with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 13 minutes.

McCain was able to extend his streak of making at least one three-pointer to 10, and he averages 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 threes made in that span. McCain will continue to back up Tyrese Maxey, the latter of which has been on an absolute tear offensively.