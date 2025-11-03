76ers' Jared McCain: Likely to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCain (thumb) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
After undergoing surgery in late September to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb, McCain is likely to make his season debut in the front end of Philadelphia's back-to-back set. It wouldn't be surprising if the Sixers limited his minutes during his return, and he'll likely provide a spark off the bench behind Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.
More News
-
76ers' Jared McCain: Team option picked up•
-
76ers' Jared McCain: Practiced with team Thursday•
-
76ers' Jared McCain: Sheds cast, getting shots up•
-
76ers' Jared McCain: Goes through conditioning work•
-
76ers' Jared McCain: Undergoes thumb surgery•
-
76ers' Jared McCain: Expected to undergo thumb surgery•