McCain (thumb) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

After undergoing surgery in late September to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb, McCain is likely to make his season debut in the front end of Philadelphia's back-to-back set. It wouldn't be surprising if the Sixers limited his minutes during his return, and he'll likely provide a spark off the bench behind Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.