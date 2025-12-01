McCain provided five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 142-134 double-overtime loss to Atlanta.

McCain did not have a great night from the field and did not have much of an impact in his 28 minutes, even with the team playing in two overtime periods. On the season, McCain is averaging 6.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 threes made across 17.1 minutes.