McCain notched 15 points (6-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Monday's 102-92 win over the Thunder in the Utah Summer League.

McCain had a decent outing in the club's first Summer League game as he stuffed the stat sheet. The 20-year-old did struggle from three; however, he shot 41.4 percent from deep at Duke so one Summer League game should not be a concern. McCain spent one season playing college hoops, during which he averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals.