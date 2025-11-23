McCain's minutes restrictions have been raised ahead of Sunday's game against the Heat, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

McCain has appeared in six of Philadelphia's past nine games after making his season debut Nov. 4. During that stretch, he's played double-digit minutes three times, never seeing more than 15 on a given night. It's unclear how many minutes he's cleared for Sunday, but with Joel Embiid (knee), VJ Edgecombe (calf), Adem Bona (ankle) and Kelly Oubre (knee) out, McCain may need to play 20-plus minutes.