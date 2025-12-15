McCain provided zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 18 minutes during Sunday's 120-117 loss to Atlanta.

Despite Tyrese Maxey (illness) missing in action the past two games, McCain has remained a fringe part of the rotation in Philly. He saw some extra minutes Sunday with VJ Edgecombe getting into some early foul trouble, but still finished south of the 20-minute mark. McCain isn't getting the playing time he needs to make an impact in fantasy leagues.