McCain (concussion) finished with five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and three assists over 29 minutes during Friday's 121-107 loss to the Pacers.

McCain was able to return to Friday's contest after being evaluated for a concussion, and while his output in the box score was muted, it's worth noting he started the second half for the injured Joel Embiid (face). The rookie first-rounder has shined when given the chance to be a member of the first unit this season, averaging 23.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 3.6 three-pointers in 36.6 minutes per game over eight appearances as a starter. If Embiid can't play in Monday's game against Charlotte, McCain would be a candidate to join the starting lineup and likely offer more fantasy upside if tasked with an enhanced role.