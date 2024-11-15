McCain will remain in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Magic, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Paul George (rest), Joel Embiid (rest) and Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) out, McCain made his first start of the season against Cleveland on Wednesday. The rookie exploded for 34 points, 10 assists and two steals in 38 minutes during a 114-106 loss. George and Embiid will be back in action Friday, but McCain is sticking in the starting lineup, sending Kelly Oubre and Guerschon Yabusele to the bench. Over his last four games, McCain has averaged 25.5 points on 45.5 percent shooting.