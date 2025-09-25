McCain suffered a UCL tear in his right thumb during a workout Thursday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

McCain underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee Dec. 17, 2024. As a result, the promising young rookie's season came to an end. He was expected to make his return to start the 2025-26 campaign, which has now been sidetracked due to the thumb injury. It remains uncertain what the team will do moving forward. McCain played in 23 games during his first NBA season, averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.