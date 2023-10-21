The 76ers converted Smart's Exhibit 10 deal to a two-way contract Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Smart will join undrafted rookies Terquavion Smith and Azuolas Tubelis as the 76ers' three two-way players. The 24-year-old guard last saw NBA action in 2021-22, when he made 17 appearances between the Heat and Bucks and averaged 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11.8 minutes. Though he'll be eligible to suit up for at least 50 of the 76ers' 82 games while under the two-way deal, Smart is likely to see the majority of his playing time with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats.