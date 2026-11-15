Brown tallied 31 points (12-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 131-124 win over Indiana.

Brown cooked for an efficient 31 points on 18 shot attempts to set a new season high in scoring, and he also recorded at least one steal for the eighth straight contest. The first-year Sixer has led his team in scoring four out of the last six games after combining for 31 total points over his previous two outings. Brown is shooting 52.5 percent from the field in seven November appearances, giving him averages of 22.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 33.3 minutes this month.