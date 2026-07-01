76ers' Jaylen Brown: Heading to Philadelphia

The Celtics traded Brown to the 76ers on Wednesday in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Following a career-best year in which he earned his fifth All-Star selection and finished sixth in MVP voting, Brown will join Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe on the Sixers. Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.4 minutes per game across 71 regular-season outings in 2025-26, though he could see a dip in production in a loaded starting five. The star swingman has averaged at least 20.3 points and 1.0 steals per game in seven straight seasons and should operate as one of Philadelphia's top offensive options.