Brown (hamstring) underwent an MRI that showed no signs of a new injury or re-aggravation, but he didn't travel with the team for the road trip, so he will miss the team's next two games, Kris Rhim of ESPN reports.

Brown's absence from the road trip means he won't play against the Pacers on Friday or against the Rockets on Saturday. However, the star forward might be able to return for Tuesday's matchup against the Grizzlies. With Brown out, Dean Wade (hamstring), Jabari Walker and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all options to see more playing time at small forward.