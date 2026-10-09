Brown registered 18 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Thursday's 114-108 preseason loss to the Nets.

After scoring 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting during his 76ers preseason debut Monday, Brown turned in another productive performance on the offensive end. The star forward led all players in scoring and ranked second on the Sixers in free throws made while knocking down all of his attempts from the charity stripe. Through two preseason outings, he's totaled 40 points, four rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes.