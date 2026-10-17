Brown recorded 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks across 31 minutes in Friday's 125-120 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Brown delivered a productive performance despite Philadelphia's defeat, shooting efficiently from the field while contributing strong numbers in other categories. The forward struggled from beyond the arc, connecting on just one of his five attempts, but remained effective attacking the basket. He finished third on the team in scoring behind Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey while adding defensive production. Brown's well-rounded contributions were encouraging, though his three-point shooting and free-throw efficiency remain areas to monitor heading into the regular season.