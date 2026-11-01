Brown ended with 16 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Saturday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.

Brown didn't play in Friday's 98-93 win over the Knicks, but he was back on the floor Saturday. Despite the absences of Joel Embiid (foot) and LeBron James (rest), the former Celtic ended the night by tying his season low in points. Brown continues to experience growing pains early in his tenure with the 76ers and is now averaging 19.8 points, 8.9 fewer than he averaged during his final season with the Celtics in 2025-26.