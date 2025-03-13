Dowtin logged 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 118-105 win over the Raptors.

Even with Kelly Oubre (ankle) returning from a one-game absence, Dowtin still saw plenty of minutes off the bench after Lonnie Walker left in the first quarter of Sunday's game due to a head injury. Dowtin took advantage of the opportunity and scored an efficient and career-best 20 points in reserve, which was second most on the 76ers behind Quentin Grimes (29). Dowtin has played at least 27 minutes in each of his last two outings, and the 27-year-old has assumed a bigger role for the Sixers due to the absences of Paul George (groin) and Tyrese Maxey (back). Dowtin will look to keep up his solid play against the Pacers on Friday.