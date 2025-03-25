Dowtin provided 12 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three blocks, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 112-99 loss to New Orleans.

Though he moved back to the bench after starting in Sunday's loss to the Hawks, Dowtin played at least 20 minutes for the sixth time in his last seven appearances for the shorthanded 76ers. During that stretch, Dowtin has averaged 16.4 points, 3.0 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.6 three-pointers, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks while shooting 56.1 percent from the floor and 44 percent from long distance. Per the terms of his two-way deal, Dowtin can be active for just three of the 76ers' remaining 10 games, though Philadelphia would have the ability to sign him to a standard NBA contract if it so chooses.