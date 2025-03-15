Dowtin chipped in 24 points (11-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 40 minutes during Friday's 112-100 loss to Indiana.

Dowtin made the first start of his NBA career Friday and made the most of the opportunity, leading the Sixers in scoring and also leaving his mark across the board with an excellent all-around showing. Dowtin should have upside as long as the 76ers remain depleted, but it's uncertain if he'll stay in a starting role in the coming games. He's likely to experience a sizable regression in his minutes once Tyrese Maxey (back) is ready to return, which might happen at some point in the coming days.