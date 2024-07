Dowtin agreed to a two-way contract with the 76ers on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dowtin spent the 2023-24 campaign with Philadelphia, but the 76ers declined his $2.2 million team option for the 2024-25 season in late June. He remained with the team for Summer League play and averaged 17.1 points and 5.7 assists, and he'll compete for a role with the organization during camp this fall.