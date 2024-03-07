Dowtin amassed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block over 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Playing his second NBA game of the season, Dowtin was pushed into a much larger role than expected with Tyrese Maxey (concussion), Kyle Lowry (rest) and De'Anthony Melton (back) all missing from the Sixers' backcourt. The 26-year-old journeyman responded by leading the team in assists and tying for the team lead in steals while chipping in a little offense of his own. Lowry could be back in the lineup as soon as Friday against the Pelicans, but Dowtin's performance might have been good enough for him to hang onto a spot in the regular rotation in the short term.