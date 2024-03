Dowtin is signing a two-way deal with the 76ers on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dowtin has been playing for the G League's Delaware Blue Coats this season, averaging 21.4 points and 7.0 assists over his last 12 games. He previously played under Nick Nurse in Toronto, so Dowtin has some familiarity with his new coach. With the 76ers shorthanded, Dowtin has a path to playing time, but he's not guaranteed an NBA role right away.