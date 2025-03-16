Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dowtin will come off the bench during Sunday's game against Dallas.

The two-way combo guard will retreat to the second unit due to Quentin Grimes (illness) returning to game action. Dowtin has averaged 16.2 points, 2.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 25.0 minutes per contest over his last five outings (one start).

More News