Dowtin will come off the bench during Sunday's game against Dallas.
The two-way combo guard will retreat to the second unit due to Quentin Grimes (illness) returning to game action. Dowtin has averaged 16.2 points, 2.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 25.0 minutes per contest over his last five outings (one start).
More News
-
76ers' Jeff Dowtin: Impresses in first career start•
-
76ers' Jeff Dowtin: First start of NBA career Friday•
-
76ers' Jeff Dowtin: Career-high 20 points Wednesday•
-
76ers' Jeff Dowtin: Continues productive stretch•
-
76ers' Jeff Dowtin: Drops 27 points in G League loss•
-
76ers' Jeff Dowtin: Sticks in rotation as backup PG•