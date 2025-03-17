Dowtin amassed 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 win over Dallas.

With Quentin Grimes (illness) back in action, Dowtin returned to a bench role but stayed productive. Dowtin has scored in double figures in seven of his last eight games, averaging 13.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals in 21.9 minutes during that stretch. However, Dowtin's role would decrease dramatically if Kyle Lowry (hip), Paul George (groin), Kelly Oubre (knee), Lonnie Walker (concussion) and/or Tyrese Maxey (back) return to action soon.