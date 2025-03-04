Dowtin tallied 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes in Monday's 119-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Dowtin had a strong showing off the bench Monday, scoring in double figures for just the third time this campaign. The 27-year-old has bounced back and forth from the G League throughout the season but has appeared in the 76ers' first two March contests. Should the injuries to Tyrese Maxey (back) and Kyle Lowry (hip) persist, Dowtin could see more consistent playing time.