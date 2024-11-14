Dowtin posted zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in four minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 loss to Cleveland.

Dowtin suited up for the fourth straight game, albeit for just four minutes. Having played at least 20 minutes in each of the two previous games, Dowtin had been serving as a consistent piece in the rotation. However, given he has played fewer than five minutes in each of the other four games in which he has suited up, it would seem as though the coaching staff are only going to call on him as a last resort.