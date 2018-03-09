76ers' Jerryd Bayless: 12th straight DNP-Coach's Decision

Bayless did not see the floor during Thursday's 108-99 loss to the Heat.

Bayless hasn't earned a single minute over the last 12 games. Marco Belinellli (groin) scored 14 points in 30 minutes (in this his 10th game with the team) despite being listed as questionable pregame, so it seems as though 76ers coach Brett Brown has lost all confidence in Bayless.