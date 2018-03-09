76ers' Jerryd Bayless: 12th straight DNP-Coach's Decision
Bayless did not see the floor during Thursday's 108-99 loss to the Heat.
Bayless hasn't earned a single minute over the last 12 games. Marco Belinellli (groin) scored 14 points in 30 minutes (in this his 10th game with the team) despite being listed as questionable pregame, so it seems as though 76ers coach Brett Brown has lost all confidence in Bayless.
More News
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Sees playing time dwindle•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Leads Sixers bench in scoring Saturday•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Healthy DNP-CD on Wednesday•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Will be available Wednesday•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Will remain out Monday•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Out Friday, targeting Monday return•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...