76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Considered out indefinitely
Bayless (wrist) will be reevaluated prior to Saturday's game against the Warriors, but the 76ers are viewing him as out indefinitely, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bayless sat out Tuesday's win over the Jazz and won't be available for Thursday's game in Sacramento, but he'll continue to travel with the 76ers on their road trip to receive further treatment on his swollen left wrist, which he bruised in the team's Nov. 3 victory over the Pacers. The veteran combo guard was limited to just three games in 2016-17 after tearing ligaments in the same wrist, but his latest setback isn't considered nearly as severe, as X-rays came back negative. With Bayless and Markelle Fultz (shoulder) shut down for the time being, T.J. McConnell should be the primary beneficiary for added minutes in the backcourt.
