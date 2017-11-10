76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Doesn't practice Friday
Bayless (wrist) did not participate in Friday's practice, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bayless is being considered out indefinitely by the team, with his lack of participation during Friday's practice on par with that designation. While he and Markelle Fultz (shoulder) remain sidelined, T.J. McConnell will likely continue being the main beneficiary.
