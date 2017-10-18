76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Drawing start Wednesday
Bayless will draw the start at point guard for Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
With Markelle Fultz coming off the bench due to a slow and injury-filled preseason, coach Brett Brown is calling upon Bayless to start at point guard. He played just three games last year, though back in 2015-16, the veteran posted 10.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds across 28.9 minutes per game. He's somewhat of a risky waiver wire acquisition due to his probably fluctuating role, but could be a cheap DFS flier for the time being.
More News
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Scores team-high 15 in Friday's loss•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Starting Friday vs. Celtics•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Expects to provide spark off bench•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Month away from full contact•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Staying fit during recovery from wrist surgery•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Expected to have cast removed next week•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...