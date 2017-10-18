76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Drawing start Wednesday

Bayless will draw the start at point guard for Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With Markelle Fultz coming off the bench due to a slow and injury-filled preseason, coach Brett Brown is calling upon Bayless to start at point guard. He played just three games last year, though back in 2015-16, the veteran posted 10.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds across 28.9 minutes per game. He's somewhat of a risky waiver wire acquisition due to his probably fluctuating role, but could be a cheap DFS flier for the time being.