76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Expects to provide spark off bench

The Sixers hope to use Bayless as a source of instant offense off the bench this season, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "We want to turn him loose," coach Brett Brown said. "We want to let him play. We want to let him come in with a very much attack-mode mentality and empower him through the vision at the start of first [substitutions] of the game."

The Sixers brought Bayless in prior to the 2016-17 season in hopes that he'd start in the backcourt alongside Ben Simmons, but neither play was ultimately healthy, with Bayless missing all but three games with torn ligaments in his non-shooting wrist. Now fully recovered, Bayless finds himself in a much different situation, but one that he's prepared to embrace. "Part of the mind-set to me is help this team win," Bayless said. "They have a collection of really good players. Just being a part of that and helping this team win in different ways on a nightly basis is something I'm looking forward to." As a member of the Bucks in 2015-16, Bayless played mostly off the bench and posted averages of 10.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 43.7 percent from beyond the arc.