76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Heading back to bench Saturday

Bayless will return to the bench for Saturday's matchup with the Cavaliers.

Bayless picked up the start in place of Dario Saric (eye) on Thursday, posting 12 points (5-9 FG , 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes. However, Saric has been cleared for a return and will move back into the starting lineup, relegating Bayless back to the bench. Look for Bayless to see his minutes decrease with the move, though he's still been averaging 25.3 minutes over the last eight games, so it shouldn't be a major hit to his playing time.