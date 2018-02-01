76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Healthy DNP-CD on Wednesday
Bayless was a DNP-CD in Wednesday's game against the Nets, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Bayless returned to availability following a wrist injury, and while he said he was ready to play, coach Brett Brown ultimately opted to roll with the quartet of T.J. McConnell, J.J. Redick Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Justin Anderson, who each played double-digit minutes. "That's Brett's decision," Bayless said after the game. "I don't know. It's unfortunate, but it's his decision."
