76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Joining starting five Thursday

Bayless will enter the starting five for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

With Dario Saric (eye) out, the Sixers are going with a smaller lineup that features Rob Covington at power forward, with Bayless playing alongside Ben Simmons and J.J. Redick on the wing. Bayles has logged 22 and 26 minutes, respectively, over the last few games, but could see a slight uptick in playing time with the promotion. That said, with T.J. McConnell rejoining the lineup off the bench, the gain will likely be minimal.