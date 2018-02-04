76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Leads Sixers bench in scoring Saturday
Bayless scored 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 100-92 loss to the Pacers.
It wasn't the most impressive effort, but the veteran guard was the only member of the Sixers' second unit to score in double digits on the night. Bayless has had trouble securing consistent minutes this season even when he's been healthy, but the club may need him to help steady their bench if they're going to remain in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.
More News
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Healthy DNP-CD on Wednesday•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Will be available Wednesday•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Will remain out Monday•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Out Friday, targeting Monday return•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Questionable vs. Spurs•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Remains out Wednesday vs. Bulls•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.