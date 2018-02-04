76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Leads Sixers bench in scoring Saturday

Bayless scored 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 100-92 loss to the Pacers.

It wasn't the most impressive effort, but the veteran guard was the only member of the Sixers' second unit to score in double digits on the night. Bayless has had trouble securing consistent minutes this season even when he's been healthy, but the club may need him to help steady their bench if they're going to remain in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.