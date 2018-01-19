76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Manages just four points in start

Bayless contributed four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during an 89-80 win over the Celtics on Thursday.

Bayless got the start for the injured J.J. Redick (leg) but didn't do much, as he put up just four points on five field goal attempts. He was outplayed by T.J. McConnell, who came off the bench and played 26 minutes. If Bayless continues to start, he will likely have some nice games here and there, but he shouldn't be expected to be a consistent force.