76ers' Jerryd Bayless: May return Monday

Bayless (wrist) is out for Saturday's game against the Warriors and should be tentatively considered questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Bayless will miss his sixth straight game Saturday as he continues to battle back from left wrist soreness. From the sound of it, however, Bayless may be back as soon as Monday's game against the Jazz. More updates on his status should emerge following the team's morning shootaround that day.