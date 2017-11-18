76ers' Jerryd Bayless: May return Monday
Bayless (wrist) is out for Saturday's game against the Warriors and should be tentatively considered questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Bayless will miss his sixth straight game Saturday as he continues to battle back from left wrist soreness. From the sound of it, however, Bayless may be back as soon as Monday's game against the Jazz. More updates on his status should emerge following the team's morning shootaround that day.
More News
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Officially out Wednesday•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Out Monday, doubtful for Wednesday•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Out Saturday vs. Warriors•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Considered out indefinitely•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Out for at least next two games•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...