76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Officially out Wednesday
Bayless (wrist) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bayless has missed the last four games while working back from a sore left wrist and came into Wednesday with a doubtful designation, so this move was always expected. Look for Bayless to sit out a fifth straight game, which means more minutes in the backcourt for T.J. McConnell. Bayless' next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Warriors.
