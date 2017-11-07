76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Out for at least next two games
Bayless (wrist) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Jazz or Thursday's game against the Kings, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
While Bayless' wrist injury is not related to the torn ligaments in his left wrist that ended his debut season with the 76ers, the swelling has not gone down, and he'll miss the next two games at the very least before being reevaluated this weekend. In his absence, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will likely take on additional minutes in the backcourt off the bench with T.J. McConnell being the lone backup point guard in Philadelphia's rotation.
