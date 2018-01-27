76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Out Friday, targeting Monday return

Bayless (wrist) will not play Friday against the Spurs, and is targeting a return Monday against the Bucks Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Given the targeted return date for Monday, his status for Sunday's matchup against the Thunder seems doubtful at best. In his absence, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot figures to continue seeing an increased workload, while T.J. McConnell could see a slight bump in minutes.