76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Out Monday, doubtful for Wednesday
Bayless (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers and is also considered doubtful for Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Bayless is unlikely to play in the team's next two contests, which would make Saturday's tilt with the Warriors his next opportunity to see the floor. His participation in full-contact practices will be a good indicator that he's on the brink of a return, so look for another update on his status over the next few days. With Bayless out, T.J. McConnell benefits the most in the backcourt.
