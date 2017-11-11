76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Out Saturday vs. Warriors

Bayless (wrist) will not play in Saturday's game against the Warriors, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As expected, Bayless will remain out as he continues to deal with a sore left wrist. The team is evaluating him on a game-to-game basis, but at this point it's completely unclear when Bayless might return to game action. With Markelle Fultz (shoudler) and Nik Stauskas (ankle) also out, expect T.J. McConnell to again pick up extra minutes Saturday.