76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Out Tuesday with sore wrist
Bayless will not play Tuesday against the Jazz due to soreness in his left wrist, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Bayless underwent an X-Ray on the wrist over the weekend that revealed no structural damage, but he's set to have MRI and CT scans Monday that should provide additional information. At this point, Bayless should be considered day-to-day in advance of Thursday's matchup with the Kings. That said, it's worth noting that this is the same wrist on which Bayless underwent surgery last season.
