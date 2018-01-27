76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Questionable vs. Spurs
Bayless (wrist) remains questionable to play Friday against the Spurs, but he was observed shooting around prior to the game, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bayless has missed the last three games with a sore left wrist, but the issue is not considered overly seriously. The Sixers haven't commented on his status in advance of Friday's game, though the fact that he's able to shootaround is an encouraging sign. Look for a more definitive update as the 8:30 PM ET tip approaches.
More News
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Remains out Wednesday vs. Bulls•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Questionable Wednesday vs. Bulls•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Remains out Monday•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Ruled out Saturday with sore wrist•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Manages just four points in start•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Starting in place of Redick•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...