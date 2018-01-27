76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Questionable vs. Spurs

Bayless (wrist) remains questionable to play Friday against the Spurs, but he was observed shooting around prior to the game, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bayless has missed the last three games with a sore left wrist, but the issue is not considered overly seriously. The Sixers haven't commented on his status in advance of Friday's game, though the fact that he's able to shootaround is an encouraging sign. Look for a more definitive update as the 8:30 PM ET tip approaches.