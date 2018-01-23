76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Questionable Wednesday vs. Bulls
Bayless (wrist) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
A sore left wrist has kept Bayless out of the Sixers' last two games, including Monday's loss to Memphis, but the hope is that he'll be back in action Wednesday night. Look for a more definitive update at shootaround in the morning. In the event that Bayless misses another game, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot would be set to make another start in the backcourt alongside Ben Simmons.
